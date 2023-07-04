Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.69

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

