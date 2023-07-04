Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

