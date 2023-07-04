Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

