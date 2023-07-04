IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IronNet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Stock Performance

NYSE IRNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,485. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About IronNet

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IronNet had a negative return on equity of 1,927.77% and a negative net margin of 407.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IronNet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

