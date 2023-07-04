iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

