iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Announces $0.50 Dividend

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4986 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
