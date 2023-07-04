iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on July 11th

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. 242,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

