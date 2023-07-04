iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3011 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 102,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,348. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.
About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.