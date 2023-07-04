iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:AOM)

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3011 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 102,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,348. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.