iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.