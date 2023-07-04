iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

