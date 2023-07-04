iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

