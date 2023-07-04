iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 92,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,961. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $767 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.