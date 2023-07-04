iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:AGIH)

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGIH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.