iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LQDH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,164. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 938.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

