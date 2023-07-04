iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $93.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 938.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

