iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Plans Dividend of $0.56

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5613 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYGH stock remained flat at $83.77 on Tuesday. 9,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,487. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,288 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $456,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

