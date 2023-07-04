iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Plans $0.13 Dividend

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGBH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,617,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

