iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:AGRH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
