iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:TUR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
