iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

