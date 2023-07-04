iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

