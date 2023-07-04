iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after purchasing an additional 279,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $180,086,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS QUAL opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

