iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,638. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

