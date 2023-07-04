iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tsfg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

