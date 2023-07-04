iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,615 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.39. 808,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,274. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

