iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Cut by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

