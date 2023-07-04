iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,789,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 2,914,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,785. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

