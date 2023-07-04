iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Boosted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 71,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.