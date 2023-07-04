iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

