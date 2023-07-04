Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ISDR. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.