ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services.

