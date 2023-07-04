ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.
About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.