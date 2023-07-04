Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 14,081 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 195.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.90. 921,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,453. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $30,664,501. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

