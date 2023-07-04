Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.87. The stock had a trading volume of 473,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.66 and a 200 day moving average of $462.03. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

