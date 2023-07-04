Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.96. 1,304,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

