Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

