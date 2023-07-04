Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,800. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.