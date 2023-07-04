Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 783,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 172,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.7 %

Nutrien stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 1,169,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.