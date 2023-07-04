Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 14,442 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Olin Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OLN traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 652,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

