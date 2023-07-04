Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 592,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

TotalEnergies Profile



TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

