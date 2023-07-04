James Hambro & Partners Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.12 and a 200-day moving average of $274.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

