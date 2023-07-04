James Hambro & Partners Has $13.08 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 98.1% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

