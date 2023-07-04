James Hambro & Partners Makes New $216,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

