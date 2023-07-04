James Hambro & Partners Purchases 5,888 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $405.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

