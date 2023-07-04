Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPRW remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,269. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 1,928.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

