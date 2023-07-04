Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 48.2% in June

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Jayud Global Logistics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,519. Jayud Global Logistics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

