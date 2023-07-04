Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Jeffs’ Brands has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

