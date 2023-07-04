Jet Protocol Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $145,338.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,847.44 or 1.00023132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850158 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,417.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.