JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 94

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 94 ($1.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.95) to GBX 141 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.54).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON:TW traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 5,203,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 80.64 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.07 ($1.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.65.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,493.13). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.