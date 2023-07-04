JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $54,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

