Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 132.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.14 ($1.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JUST shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £809.12 million, a P/E ratio of -321.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.63.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,151,179.34). 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

