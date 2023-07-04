Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $25.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Kava has a total market cap of $591.88 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00031587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 608,929,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,922,070 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

